Saturday, March 14
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Owatonna Youth Bowling• 9-10:30 a.m., For all youth ages 3½ to 19. No experience necessary. Aomw financial assistance may be available. Sign up ahead of time. Stacey, stse608@hotmail.com, 612-636-5454.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Maple Syruping• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, $15/family, FREE for members.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn battles• 12-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Brittany Smith, smith@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue North, Faribault, MN. Tiffany Tripp, tatrippmn@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Maple Syruping• 2-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, $15/family, FREE for members. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
14th Annual Banquet - Rice County Pheasants Forever• 5-10 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club , 2027 Grant Street NW, Faribault. Scott Allen, ricecountypheasants@gmail.com, 507-317-1909.55/22.50.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Merner Classical Music Concert• 1 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.$10 at the door .
Class of 1980• 1 p.m., Winjum's Shady Acres Restaurant, 17759 177th St. W., Faribault.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday, March 15
Front Line Honors Ceremony• 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault . A dedicated flag raising along with a list of military personal who have lost their lives during the past month in the war will be honored and read.
Sons of the American Legion Omelet Breakfast• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under.
All You Can Eat Breakfast/Brunch• 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. $9 per person, $4 ages 6 to 10, free for preschoolers.
St. Patrick's Day Celebration• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Mulligan stew served til gone. Entertainment from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cash prize drawing at 2:30 p.m.
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, March 16
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
District One Hospital Cancer Support Group• 3-4:30 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Avenue, Faribault . Kayla Fitzpatrick, Kayla.Fitzpatrick@Allina.com, 507-497-3721.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) Meeting• 10 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault.
American Legion Executive Board meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, March 17
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Storytime• 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Mental Health Support Group for Families• 7-8:30 p.m., Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy., Northfield. Call Barb or Heather at 507-663-7950 or contact NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.
Wednesday, March 18
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Lunch & Learn Squirrel Study• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12, $10 members.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, March 19
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Orthopedic care is now close to home• 5-6 p.m., Buckham West - Faribault Senior Center, 19 West Division Street, Faribault. To reserve a spot, call 507-332-7357.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Tator Tot Hotdish• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sisters of Serendipity: "Catch Me if You Can"• 6 p.m., Faribault Middle School, 704 17th St. SW, Faribault.
Lawns to Legumes: Master Gardener Lisa Reuvers• 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Free but registration is requested. 507-334-2089.
Friday, March 20
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Homeschool Day: Maple Syruping• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member.
Homeschool Day: Snowshoeing and Kicksledding• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn battles• 4-6:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Brittany Smith, smith@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
American Legion ribs supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Ribs supper plus various entrees; includes salad bar. 507-334-8784.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
All You Can Eat Soup Luncheons• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Includes one or two meatless options. Take out orders available. Call 334-4308. $8.
St. Patrick's Church/Faribault KC Fish Fry• 5-7 p.m., St. Patrick Church, 7525 Dodd Rd., Shieldsville. $13 for adults, $8 ages 5 to 8 and free for preschoolers.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.