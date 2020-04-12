The Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday that the COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota has increased to 70, while the total number of confirmed cases saw its largest one-day increase so far in Minnesota.
State health officials reported a new total of 1,621 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase of 194 cases from Saturday — though the update comes with an asterisk. Officials said some cases that normally wouldn't have been made public until Monday made it in the report a day early — which could partially explain the particularly large increase.
With those additional cases removed, the number of confirmed cases Sunday stood at 1,536 — an increase of 109, and still the largest one-day increase in the state so far. For consistency with past and previous state reports, the graphics with this story reflect that lower total.
The previous largest one-day increase in total confirmed cases was 94. Sunday’s death toll was an increase of six from the previous day.
However, health officials believe that the limited testing for COVID-19 could be identifying as few as 1 percent of all cases.
“Multiply the confirmed cases by 100,” Stefan Gildemeister, the state’s health economist, said Friday. “That’s where we expect to be.” That puts the high estimate at 133,600 cases in the state.
Gildemeister said officials arrived at that estimate by looking at the number of reported deaths from COVID-19, which are much more noticeable than the number of cases, then working backward to estimate “how many infected patients does it really take” to get that number of deaths.
Thousands of Minnesotans experiencing flu-like symptoms haven't been able to get COVID-19 tests amid a national shortage of testing materials.
More of the latest coronavirus statistics from Sunday:
37,421 people have been tested, up from 35,404 on Saturday.
361 total hospitalizations, up from 340 on Saturday.
157 people remain in the hospital, up from 145 on Saturday; 74 in ICUs, up from 69 on Saturday.
842 patients have recovered to the point of no longer needing to be in isolation, up from 793 on Saturday.
Red Lake, Todd and Rock counties reported their first confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday; cases have now been confirmed in 70 of Minnesota’s 87 counties — though again, officials have said the virus is certainly more widespread in the state.
Of the six deaths reported Sunday, three were people in the 90s from Hennepin County; one was a Hennepin County resident in their 70s; one was a Washington County resident in their 50s; and one was a St. Louis County resident in their 80s.
State officials said 13 percent of the confirmed cases were health care workers; 21 percent of cases were linked to congregate care settings — either staff members or residents. The state reports more than 50 congregate care facilities with more than 10 beds in Minnesota have reported at least one case of coronavirus among residents, staff or contractors.
Developments from around the state
Walz signs order allowing addresses of confirmed COVID-19 cases to be shared with first responders
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed an executive order directing the state Department of Health to develop a protocol for sharing information about confirmed COVID-19 cases with first responders.
Walz's order allows for the addresses where a COVID-19 case has been identified — and only where a patient is still contagious — to be disclosed to 911 dispatchers and first responders. Names of affected individuals and other identifying information will not be provided to local officials.
Walz wrote in his order that first responders need to assume everyone they meet could be a coronavirus carrier — but the order allows for more protection.
"This decision is not taken lightly," Walz wrote in the order. "We must ensure that this health information is disclosed only to those who have an emergent need to know it, and we must implement safeguards to ensure that no one abuses this data. Minnesota has a strong tradition of protecting the private data of its citizens. This is reflected in the penalties imposed for unlawful use of private data provided by the (Minnesota Government Data Practices Act), which will continue to apply to the data shared under this Executive Order."
The order mandates that "the shared data must remain confidential, be encrypted in transit, (and be) provided only to the minimum number of people necessary."
Congressman Pete Stauber of Minnesota's 8th District, a retired police officer, was among those who had backed such an order.
"As we continue to wage war against COVID-19, it is only right that the law enforcement officers, first responders, and firefighters on the front lines of this fight have all the information they need to protect and prepare themselves," he said in a news release.
— MPR News staff
Minnesota DNR closes Grand Portage State Park
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily closed Grand Portage State Park in far northeastern Minnesota.
That's at the request of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The park is located on the Grand Portage Reservation.
The closure is in effect until at least May 4.
Meanwhile much of Fort Snelling State Park in the Twin Cities is closed due to flooding along the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers.
Other state parks remain open for day use, but state park campgrounds, lodging and visitor centers are closed because of COVID-19.
— MPR News staff
Sheltering in place, surrounded by floodwaters
National Guard soldiers are walking levees this weekend in the northwestern Minnesota community of Oslo, where the Red River is expected to reach a flood crest just below record levels.
Oslo is surrounded by a ring levee, and now by miles of water that covers all roads into the community. Mayor Erika Martens said about 220 people are sheltering in place.
"We feel safe, we're good. We don't panic," she said. "This is not something new for us."
What is new this year is the fear of COVID-19. Martens said floods are usually a time when the community comes together.
"Where you get to know people in town that you typically wouldn't, and you see the new people and you get together — and there's none of that," she said. "No church, no nothing. It's tough. This year's tough."
Martens said the Guard brings mail and supplies in over flooded roads.
"We couldn't do it without them, especially this year. Usually we have quite a few volunteers to walk the levees just to make sure, check things out. We don't have any of that this year," she said. "Nobody wants to come out, and you can't blame them."
The floodwaters are forecast to slowly recede in the coming week.
— Dan Gunderson | MPR News