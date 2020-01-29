After snapping a three-game skid Monday against Bethlehem Academy, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton kept things rolling Tuesday with a 66-56 win over Cleveland in Cleveland.
The Bulldogs (8-10, 4-4 Valley) got 25 points from Cole Gunderson, who helped engineer a second-half comeback. Gunderson hit four 3-pointers and knocked down nine of his 10 free throw attempts as JWP erased a 14-point halftime deficit.
The Bulldogs rallied back in the second half behind a better defensive effort and improved shooting to grab the lead midway through the second half. Being in the bonus with 11 minutes to go in the game also helped as JWP went 20 of 25 on free throws.
“We had the open shots in the first half, we just didn’t knock them down,” Bulldogs head coach Nick James said. “We started being a little more aggressive on offense.”
Kobe Weimert added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Ben Schrom finished with 12 points and eighth-grader Landon Dimler led the team with 14 rebounds to go with eight points.
JWP shot 40 percent from the field, going 11-for-21 on 2-point attempts.
JWP 71, Bethlehem Academy 61
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton had a day on 3-point shooting Monday against Bethlehem Academy in Faribault.
The Bulldogs (7-10, 3-4 Valley) hit 12 3-pointers and snapped a three-game losing skid. Kobe Weimert led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Weimert helped keep JWP in front down the stretch by attacking the hoop and finishing 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the final minutes.
“They couldn’t keep up with him,” Bulldogs head coach Nick James said.
Weimert finished 5-for-9 on 3-pointers and 8 of 10 from the free throw line as he helped attack the Cardinals’ man defense in the second half.
Cole Gunderson added 15 points and six steals while Ben Schrom scored 10 points for JWP, which shot 52 percent on 3-pointers and 50 percent from the field. The Bulldogs also went 15-for-19 on free throws.
“They went to man-to-man in the second half and then we started attacking,” James said.
JWP led 38-33 at halftime but allowed Bethlehem Academy stick around because of turnovers. The Bulldogs had 12 turnovers but several came late in the game.
Nicollet 81, JWP 39
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start last Friday in an 81-39 loss to Nicollet in Nicollet.
JWP had 18 turnovers in the game and shot just 30 percent from the field.
Weimert led the team with 15 points and seven steals.
MCW 67, JWP 58
Martin County West pulled away in the second half against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton last Thursday for a 67-58 victory in Janesville.
The Mavericks (14-1, 5-0 Valley) expanded a 31-29 halftime lead in the second half by taking advantage of offensive rebounds and turnovers by the Bulldogs.
“We gave up some big offensive rebounds in the second half,” JWP head coach Nick James said.
MCW grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in the second half and picked up eight turnovers to gain control of the game. The Bulldogs finished with 15 turnovers for the game.
Kobe Weimert led the JWP, who held a one-point lead for a stretch in the second half, with 24 points. Weimert added five assists and five steals. Cole Gunderson finished with 10 points while Ben Schrom added seven points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs sunk 10 3-pointers in the game to keep it close but finished at just 31 percent shooting on 3-point attempts. JWP (6-9, 3-3 Valley) shot 42 percent from the field for the game and went 6-for-11 at the line.