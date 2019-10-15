As Minnesota-Scores.Net reminds us:
The Quality Results Formula (QRF) was created to try and rank teams from different parts of the state.
Each game is given an individual QRF (iQRF) based three things (listed in order of importance)
- Win or Loss
- Opponent wins
- Class differential between the teams
When all of a team's iQRF's are added together and divided by the number of MN games played, you come up with a team's QRF.
*Only MN vs. MN games count.
This number is then compared to other teams in the state to come up with an overall ranking. The QRF ranking should only be used to compare teams within the same class. Cross-class comparisons are not comparing apples to apples.
The latest QRF rankings (Top 10):
Class 1A volleyball
- Mayer Lutheran
- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
- Minneota
- Kittson County Central
- Kenyon-Wanamingo
- Carlton
- Mounds Park Academy
- Medford
- Lakeview
- Fosston
Class 2A football
- Minneapolis North
- St. Agnes
- Concordia Academy
- Caledonia
- Paynseville Area
- Moose Lake-Willow River
- Barnesville
- Lewiston-Altura
- Maple Lake
- Redwood Valley
38. Kenyon-Wanamingo
----------------------
Conference/District standings
----------------------
Volleyball Hiawatha Valley League standings (conf., overall)
- Stewartville 9-0, 20-2
- Kasson-Mantorville 7-1, 23-5
- Lake City 6-2, 20-7
- Cannon Falls 6-3, 15-12
- Kenyon-Wanamingo 5-3, 18-8
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5-5, 14-13
- Byron 4-5, 16-12
- Triton 3-5, 15-11
- Goodhue 2-6, 14-9
- Pine Island 0-8, 4-18
- Rochester Lourdes 0-9, 1-16
Football Mid Southeast White District (district, overall)
- Blooming Prairie 4-0, 7-0
- Goodhue 3-1, 5-2
- Randolph 2-2, 5-2
- Kenyon-Wanamingo 1-3, 3-4
- Medford 1-3, 3-4
- Bethlehem Academy 1-3, 2-5
K-W football travels to Goodhue 7 p.m. Wednesday to conclude the regular season. Knights volleyball travels to Lake City Tuesday for their regular season finale.