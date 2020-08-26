The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Aug. 28
Boogie & Bike Night• 5-9 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Food & drinks along with music and some hot bikes. Sponsored by The Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers’ market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Tuesday, Sept. 01
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Lasagna, lettuce salad, French bread, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, Sept. 02
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Thursday, Sept. 03
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.