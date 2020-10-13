In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Meghan Duggan (10), of the United States, and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (7), also of the United States, celebrate with teammates after defeating Canada in the women’s gold medal hockey game at the Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. U.S. women’s hockey captain Duggan announced her retirement Tuesday after a career in which she won the 2018 Olympic gold medal and seven world championship golds. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)