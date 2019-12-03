MEDFORD — A sizzling night from the line and a tremendous debut from its new all-conference center both played a key part in Medford’s season-opening 64-55 victory over Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial on Monday night.
The Tigers, who enter the season ranked No. 12 in the first to Minnesota Basketball News top 15 poll, had a hard time creating much separation against their fellow Section 2-AA opponent until late in the second half when they pulled away thanks in large part to a 10 for 12 effort from the free throw line.
Katie Dylla also made a huge difference at both ends of the floor, ringing up an impressive double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds in her first game in a Medford uniform since transferring tom United South Central.
Reigning People’s Press Player of the Year, Emma Kniefel, added a team-high 19 points while Izzy Reuvers scored 16.
Medford 64, LC-WM 55
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 12, Emma Kniefel 16, Izzy Reuvers 16, Jenna Berg 2, Katie Dylla 15 (16 rebounds). Halftime: 27-25 Medford.