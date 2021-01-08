The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Rice SWCD Board of Supervisors Monthly Meeting• 9 a.m., Join at bit.ly/riceswcdmeeting or dial in at 1-312-626-6799. Use the passcode: 702941 and meeting ID: 938 7318 0968.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Cannon Valley Farmers Market• 1-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods from small farmers and bakers including local meats, eggs, apples, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, fiber products, goat milk soaps, lotion and baked goods. Tiffany Tripp, cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.