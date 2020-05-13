The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, May 15
St. Vincent de Paul — May Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Other grocery distributions will be on Friday, May 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday May 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., 112 Fifth St. NE. 507-291-5920. Curbside pickup. Place orders from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 15. Menu includes two different options.
Monday, May 18
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12:30-6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Community Center, 402 Division St., Morristown. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Faribault School District Virtual Strategic Planning Meeting• 1 p.m., Community members are invited to participate in virtual meetings via Zoom to give the district guidance on its strategic planning process. Join the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/82324404942
Tuesday, May 19
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Lasagna, French bread, lettuce salad, fruit, dessert. Take out meals until further notice.
Faribault School District Virtual Strategic Planning Meeting• 7 p.m., Community members are invited to participate in virtual meetings via Zoom to give the district guidance on its strategic planning process. Join the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/85790635433
Wednesday, May 20
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.