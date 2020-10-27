Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton had to adjust on the fly Tuesday but once it had all the changes in place, the Bulldogs looked good in a 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in Janesville.
JWP (3-2) snapped a two-match losing streak and put together an impressive fourth set to close out the Knights.
LCWM hung around late in sets mostly due errors by the Bulldogs as serving and hitting errors piled up at the wrong time. But JWP’s plan of attacking down the left side line eventually paid off.
“When their setter was in the front row, I talked to Alexa (Cords) about getting over top of her and hitting in the spots that she couldn’t block in because all the other spots had such a big block on,” said Bulldogs junior setter Mara Richardson. “That’s what we did.”
Cords finished with a team-high 10 digs hitting from the left side while Richardson tallied 23 assists. Junior Claire Adams also added 23 assists.
The Knights’ offense posed a challenge for JWP to defend at first but it eventually started to recognize where LCWM’s hitters tended to go.
“This offense that we had here wasn’t the hardest hitting that we’ve seen where we’ve been playing Cleveland and Alden-Conger, who hit really hard,” Bulldogs head coach Jessica Kennan said. “Also, we weren’t used to having to move to get there. The moving was an adjustment. They slowly figured it out, but it’s something we need to work on.”
The Knights (3-2) mixed in plenty of tips early when they found a hole between JWP’s block and backrow but the Bulldogs started to eliminate that gap by the third and fourth sets.
Junior libero Andra Armstrong finished with 19 digs to lead the team and added three aces from the service line. Adams led the team with five aces, which included three consecutive aces in the third set.
JWP jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set and never let LCWM get closer than four points in the decisive set.
“We told them to go heavy on the outside because their block on the right side was so strong with their outside, whereas their setter and their outside weren’t necessarily the strongest blockers so that’s where we kind of had the open court,” Kennan said.
Sophomore Jessa Westphal and junior Sydney Gahlon had seven kills while Richardson added eight kills as she mixed in some quick sets to catch the Knights off-guard.
“We tried to run a quicker offense because their block was so big,” Richardson said. “Most of the time all I did was push it to the outside because that’s where we were hitting hard from.”
The Bulldogs will face Martin County West Thursday in Trimont.
Alden-Conger sweeps JWP
Alden-Conger swept Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton last Monday with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 victory in Alden.
Andra Armstrong led the Bulldogs (2-2) with 14 digs and Sydney Gahlon added 10.
Gahlon, Mara Richardson and Alexa Cords all tallied five kills to lead JWP, as the team fell for the second straight match. Richardson finished with seven assists to lead the team.
Bulldogs sweep St. Clair in second home match to open season
he Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton volleyball team polished off a two-match homestand with its second consecutive victory to start the season on Tuesday, Oct. 13, taking down St. Clair 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-21) in Valley Conference action.
“The girls went out hungry for a win tonight,” J-W-P head coach Jessica Keegan said. “They did a great job of going out, being focused, and getting the job done. We played very well all the way around and were very well rounded.”
Alexa Cords and Megan Walz paced the Bulldogs’ offense with 10 kills apiece while Mara Richardson handed out 16 assists. Calire Adams chipped in nine assists, six kills and tied for the team lead in kills with three.
Andra Armstrong (12) and Dani Gerdts (10) each finished with double-digit digs to spearhead J-W-P stingy defense.
“Our serve-receive looked really good and our sets were on,” Keegan said. “The hitters did a good job of seeing the court and found the holes in St. Clair’s defense.”
On last Thursday, J-W-P lost 3-1 to Cleveland.