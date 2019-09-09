Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.