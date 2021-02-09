ALPINE SKI
The Northfield girls alpine ski team narrowly lost out on a third consecutive win to start the season Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Mount Kato, where Mankato West won a Big 9 Conference meet with 158 points to narrowly edge the Raiders, who were second with 152 points.
The Scarlets nabbed the top three individual finishing positions, but the Raiders were able to take up the next three spots in addition to placing five skiers in the top 11.
Libby Brust led the way in fourth, Olivia Murphy was fifth, Clara Wilson sixth, Camryn Zotalis ninth and Ella Hegseth 11th.
Mankato West won the boys race as well, with their total of 150 narrowly edging Mankato East/Loyola (149). Northfield finished fifth, highlighted by Billy Wilson’s fourth-place individual finish, while Kingsley Alsop (14th), Grant Bouvin (29th) and Carter Steenblock (30th) occupied the other scoring positions for the Raiders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A hot-shooting and hard-defending first half provided the base for what turned into a 65-29 victory Friday night against Winona at Northfield High School.
The Raiders led 38-13 after the first 18-minute session, and finished the game shooting 42.9% from the field despite only making 2 of 10 3-pointers.
Senior Annika Richardson poured in 20 points and senior Emma Hodapp piled up 16, but no other Northfield player reached double digits as 10 different players scored and no one played more than 25 minutes.
Richardson also hauled in 10 rebounds and Hodapp swallowed seven, as did sophomore Ryann Eddy.
Senior Emma Rasmussen mixed six points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while junior Samantha Ims combined seven points with five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
The Raiders forced 25 turnovers and converted those Winhawk giveaways into 22 points, in addition to winning the rebounding battle 38-18.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Northfield Raiders (5-1-1) lived up to their name Tuesday, Feb. 2, as their early offense proved to be too much for Rochester Mayo (3-2).
Northfield senior Carson VanZuilen scored a power play goal approximately eight minutes into the first period. Junior Spencer Klotz would tally on another not even two minutes later and the Raiders never looked back. Seniors Will Tidona and Isak Johsnon and freshman Cayden Monson would later add goals of their own. VanZuilen, Klotz, Tidona, and Monson all tallied an assist as well.
Sophomore goalie Keaton Walock was superb in the net, saving all 30 of Mayo’s shots on goal.