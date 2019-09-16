Thursday, Sep 19
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Arcadia Charter School Information Night-- 6:30-8 p.m., Arcadia Charter School, 1719 Cannon Road, Northfield. Learn more about this free, public school, authorized by the Northfield School District, that provides a progressive, project-based education to students in grades 6-12. Laura Stelter, lstelter@arcadiacharterschool.org, 507-663-8806.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
St. Olaf Guest Artist Concert: Cantus-- 8-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Acclaimed as "the premier men's vocal ensemble in the United States" (Fanfare), Cantus engages audiences in a meaningful music experience and ensures the future of ensemble singing by mentoring young singers and educators. Sarah Gardner, gardners@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3179. http://www.cantussings.org.
Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable-- 6-7 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Meal starting at 6 p.m. $5 per person. Dan Roberts, of Montgomery, speaks on the importance, use of and technology of the telegraph during the Civil War.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. triviamafia.com.
Friday, Sep 20
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
St. Olaf Faculty/Guest Recital-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Studio A, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Rachel Brandwein, harp, and Aaron David Miller, piano, will perform original and arranged works for harp and organ. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Sep 21
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
International Day of Peace-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Weitz Center for Creativity, 3rd St. E, Northfield. The United Nations theme, Climate Action for Peace, includes a discussion about actions to help save the planet. Room 236. Snacks and coffee will be served.
Sunday, Sep 22
St. Olaf Faculty/Guest Recital-- 3-4 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Tracey Engleman, soprano, and Mark Biyleu, piano Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Big Woods Gathering-- 5-6 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Al Batt, writer, storyteller and humorist is the featured speaker. Following the talk is a meal of hot dogs with cider, chips and cookies. Attendees may bring a dish to share, but it's not required. No charge for the meal, donations are welcome.
150th anniversary service-- 10-11 a.m., Main Street Moravian Church, 713 Division St., Northfield. Service of Thanksgiving and Covenanting.
Monday, Sep 23
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Sep 24
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Sep 25
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. Diane, 6514707367.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group-- 2-3:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Conference Center. Kathy Lathrop, 507-646-1195 or lathropk@northfieldhospital.org and Maria Bohl, 507-646-8840 or bohlm@northfieldhospital.org.