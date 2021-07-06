Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
July 8 — Hamburger stroganoff over noodles, broccoli, spiced peaches and chocolate cherry bar
July 9 — Ham & cheese pasta, melon wedge, savory biscuit and crumb cake
July 12 — Baked chicken, mashed potato/gravy, broccoli and pear cup
July 13 — Brats w/kraut & onion, sliced dill pickle, cheese scalloped potato, baked bean w/apple and bananas
July 14 — Chef salad w/ham, cheese, egg, croutons and vegetable garnish, muffin and cantaloupe/strawberry cup