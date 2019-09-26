The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Oct. 02
Guest Recital: Ashley Hall, trumpet; and Rebecca Wilt, piano-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Ashley Hall is an internationally renowned trumpet soloist, chamber musician, clinician and coach.
Thursday, Oct. 03
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary-- 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting-- 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Lonsdale Farmers Market-- 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Oct. 04
Preschool Storytime-- 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Oct. 05
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
St. Olaf Band Family Weekend Concert-- 7:30-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Skoglund Center Auditorium, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. The St. Olaf Band in concert with Timothy Mahr, conductor.
Sunday, Oct. 06
St. Olaf Family Weekend Concert-- 3:30-5:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Skoglund Center Auditorium, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
GOP pizza party-- 1 p.m., Basilleo's Pizza, 108 4th St. NW, Faribault. Talk politics with members of the Rice County Republican Party For more, call Kathy Brown Dodds 334-5390.
Tuesday, Oct. 08
St. Olaf College Organ Pre-Tour Concert-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Pre-tour concert of organists who will perform at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Performers include faculty members, Cathy Rodland and James E. Bobb, with students Michael Caraher, Samuel Long, Margaret Snyder and Sarah Palmer.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Rice County Republicans meeting-- 7 p.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. For more, call Kathy Brown Dodds at 334-5390