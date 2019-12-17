In this handout photo provided by Adriii Derkach’s press office, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for U.S President Donald Trump, left, meets with Ukrainian lawmaker Adriii Derkach in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. A Ukrainian lawmaker says he has met up with Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, in Kyiv to discuss an anti-corruption project. Derkach, who has previously accused the son of former Vice President Joe Biden of embezzling money from a gas company in Ukraine, posted photos of Thursday’s meeting on his Facebook page. (AP)