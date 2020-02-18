Tri-City United blew past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday in the second half for an 80-55 victory in New Richland.
The Titans expanded an eight-point halftime lead in the second half to coast to the win.
Sophie Stork led the Panthers (13-12) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Sidney Schultz added 15 points while Raquel Fischer added eight points and seven rebounds.
NRHEG received the sixth seed for the 2AA South Subsection playoffs and will face third-seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Monday at 7 p.m. in Lake Crystal.
Maple River shuts down NRHEG
Maple River clamped down defensively last Thursday to beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 64-35 in New Richland.
The Eagles (15-10, 8-6 Gopher) held the Panthers (13-11, 7-7 Gopher) to 14 points in the second half to pull away.
“Maple River wanted the win more than we did,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “They shot the ball well and their defense was strong. We need to readjust and refocus for our last regular season game on Tuesday versus Tri-City United.”
The Panthers trailed 29-21 at halftime but struggled to get going offensively in the second half.
Sophie Stork scored 14 points and had six rebounds for NRHEG and Sidney Schultz added 10 points. Raquel Fischer led the team with seven rebounds.