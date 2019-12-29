BOYS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 6-0

Rochester Mayo 5-0

Austin 5-1

Rochester Century 4-2

Owatonna 2-2

Albert Lea 2-3

Rochester John Marshall 2-3

Mankato West 2-3

Winona 2-4

Red Wing 1-4

Northfield 1-4

Faribault 0-6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Red Wing 7-0

Austin 7-1

Rochester John Marshall 5-2

Albert Lea 5-2

Mankato West 5-2

Rochester Mayo 4-3

Mankato East 5-4

Rochester Century 3-5

Northfield 2-5

Owatonna 2-5

Faribault 0-8

Winona 0-8

BOYS HOCKEY

Rochester Century, 16 points (5-0)

Northfield, 14 points (5-1)

Mankato West, 10 points (3-2)

Owatonna, 8 points (3-0)

Albert Lea, 6 points (3-2)

Mankato East, 6 points (2-1)

Faribault, 4 points (1-2)

Red Wing, 2 points (1-2)

Winona, 2 points (1-4)

Rochester Mayo, 2 points (1-4)

Rochester John Marshall, 0 points (0-4)

Austin, 0 points (0-3)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Faribault, 22 points (9-2)

Northfield, 20 points (6-0)

Owatonna, 18 points (7-1)

Mankato West, 16 points (5-3)

Albert Lea, 14 points (5-4)

Red Wing, 11 points (4-3-1)

Mankato East, 8 points (2-7)

Rochester John Marshall, 6 points (3-6)

Austin, 6 points (3-6)

Rochester Mayo, 5 points (2-6)

Rochester Century, 2 points (1-7)

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE

Mankato East 3-0

Rochester Century 3-0

Winona 3-0

Northfield 3-1

Austin 2-1

Rochester Mayo 2-1

Owatonna 1-2

Red Wing 1-2

Rochester John Marshall 1-3

Albert Lea 0-3

Faribault 0-3

Mankato West 0-3

WRESTLING

Faribault 4-0

Rochester Mayo 4-0

Northfield 4-0

Albert Lea 3-1

Owatonna 3-1

Winona 1-2

Rochester John Marshall 1-3

Mankato West 0-3

Austin 0-3

Mankato East 0-3

Rochester Century 0-4

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

