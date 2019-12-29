BOYS BASKETBALL
Mankato East 6-0
Rochester Mayo 5-0
Austin 5-1
Rochester Century 4-2
Owatonna 2-2
Albert Lea 2-3
Rochester John Marshall 2-3
Mankato West 2-3
Winona 2-4
Red Wing 1-4
Northfield 1-4
Faribault 0-6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Wing 7-0
Austin 7-1
Rochester John Marshall 5-2
Albert Lea 5-2
Mankato West 5-2
Rochester Mayo 4-3
Mankato East 5-4
Rochester Century 3-5
Northfield 2-5
Owatonna 2-5
Faribault 0-8
Winona 0-8
BOYS HOCKEY
Rochester Century, 16 points (5-0)
Northfield, 14 points (5-1)
Mankato West, 10 points (3-2)
Owatonna, 8 points (3-0)
Albert Lea, 6 points (3-2)
Mankato East, 6 points (2-1)
Faribault, 4 points (1-2)
Red Wing, 2 points (1-2)
Winona, 2 points (1-4)
Rochester Mayo, 2 points (1-4)
Rochester John Marshall, 0 points (0-4)
Austin, 0 points (0-3)
GIRLS HOCKEY
Faribault, 22 points (9-2)
Northfield, 20 points (6-0)
Owatonna, 18 points (7-1)
Mankato West, 16 points (5-3)
Albert Lea, 14 points (5-4)
Red Wing, 11 points (4-3-1)
Mankato East, 8 points (2-7)
Rochester John Marshall, 6 points (3-6)
Austin, 6 points (3-6)
Rochester Mayo, 5 points (2-6)
Rochester Century, 2 points (1-7)
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Mankato East 3-0
Rochester Century 3-0
Winona 3-0
Northfield 3-1
Austin 2-1
Rochester Mayo 2-1
Owatonna 1-2
Red Wing 1-2
Rochester John Marshall 1-3
Albert Lea 0-3
Faribault 0-3
Mankato West 0-3
WRESTLING
Faribault 4-0
Rochester Mayo 4-0
Northfield 4-0
Albert Lea 3-1
Owatonna 3-1
Winona 1-2
Rochester John Marshall 1-3
Mankato West 0-3
Austin 0-3
Mankato East 0-3
Rochester Century 0-4