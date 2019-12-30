Thursday, Jan 02
Northfield Rotary Club: noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage: 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting: 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon: 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Thursday’s Table: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia: 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Friday, Jan 03
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting: 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group: 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Open Speaker Meeting: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
Goodsell Observatory Open House: 9:30-11:30 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One North College Street. Open telescope viewing if skies are clear. http://go.carleton.edu/observatory.
Saturday, Jan 04
Wednesday Wear: 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon: 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Sunday, Jan 05
Public Open Skate: 5-6:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. $5 general public. $2 spouses, dependents of St. Olaf faculty, staff — present ID. Skates are provided for rental. Must sign a waiver. wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/
Monday, Jan 06
Tradition Five Al-Anon: 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Jan 07
Northfield Sertoma Club: 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time: 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be available. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Northfield Community Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Learn public speaking and leadership skills in a supportive environment. northfieldmn.toastmastersclubs.org or northfieldtoastmasters@gmail.com.
Northfield Family Support Group: 7 p.m., Northfield Community Resources Center, room 223, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Barb or Heather at 507-663-7950 or contact NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.
Open mic: 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Northfield Support Group for Families: 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Wednesday, Jan 08
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear: 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane at 651-470-7367.