As schools close, churches go virtual and businesses encourage staff to work from home, another major area has become further impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak: blood donations.
Across the nation, the American Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drives being cancelled at local schools, churches and organizations. As of Tuesday, American Red Cross Communications Manager Sue Thesenga reported 80 blood drive cancellations in the Minnesota-Dakotas coverage area, resulting in 2,500 fewer donations than expected. That’s less than the typical five days worth of blood on hand, Thesenga said.
“We see this continuing, and that’s why we are really trying to raise awareness that donating blood is a safe thing to do,” Thesenga said. “… One thing people can do to make sure there’s not a health care crisis on top of the COVID-19 crisis is to give blood.”
In response to the shortage, Dave Albrecht, president of Faribault and Owatonna Hospitals said Allina hospitals is cancelling elective surgeries. The decision was announced to Allina staff internally, and Albrecht said patients who scheduled non-emergency surgeries will receive calls in the next couple of days. Many other hospitals across the nation are making the same adjustment, he said.
"We’re not canceling surgeries just for the blood supply but for the safety of our staff and patients," Albrecht said.
While cancelling elective surgeries will help reserve blood for more serious cases, Thesenga said it's important to stop the cancellation trend before there isn't enough blood to do emergency surgeries. She urges hosts to maintain scheduled blood drives, as the U.S. collects more than 80% of its donations from drives hosted at schools, organizations and other community locations.
Taking extra precautions to ensure clients feel safe in the donation process, the American Red Cross continues to collect blood during the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals who want to give back may schedule appointments by visiting redcross.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Users may type in their zip code on the website to schedule appointments at participating locations five to 50 miles away.
The Red Cross follows additional health and safety protocols during the process of collecting blood donations. Before donors even enter the building, they will have their temperatures taken. Those experiencing fever, cold or flu symptoms must refrain from donating. Red Cross personnel use extra hand sanitizer, change gloves often, wipe down areas donors touch and space donor beds far apart for social distancing purposes. Appointments are also staggered to avoid large groups of people donating at once.
In Minnesota, Thesegna said many donors routinely give blood and schedule their next appointment at the end of each visit. But for those who never gave blood before and want to prevent delays in medical care during the coronavirus outbreak, she encourages them to schedule appointments using the available resources.
“Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood,” Thesegna said. “A lot of people just take it for granted, but if it’s not there when a patient needs it, it could be a fatal situation. As a nation, this is a time we must take care of each other. So if you’re healthy and feeling well, a great way to help out is to give blood. It doesn’t cost anything, it takes about an hour of time, and you could be saving someone’s life.”