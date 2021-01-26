KW eases past WEM/JWP
The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team must have been in a hurry to get back home Monday night, when they eased to a 72-6 victory against WEM/JWP in Janesville with the help of winning 10 matches by fall, all in the first period.
Staring in the 106-pound weight class, K-W’s Reed Sommer pinned his opponent in the first minute of the dual, before Trent Foss (126), Kiefer Olson (132), Alec Johnson (138), Dillon Bartel (145), Bray Olson (152), Tyler Craig (160), Will Van Epps (170), Carter Quam (220) and Armani Tucker (285) all dispatched their opponents by fall in the first period.
Gavin Johnson (120) and Logan Meyers (195) both won by forfeit for the Knights, while WEM/JWP earned its six points with a 7-2 decision at 113 for Carson Petry and a 3-1 decision at 182 for Kurtis Crosby.
NRHEG swept by Adrian, GMLOKS
Despite being beaten by both Adrian Area (48-30) and GMLOKS (64-13) on Monday night, NRHEG wrestling coach Shawn Larson was pleased with his team's level of complete.
Sophomore Makota Misgen won both his matches in the 285-pound weight class, and was the lone NRHEG wrestler to finish the night 2-0.
"Last week we felt we did not compete as well as we could and we almost won," Larson said. "This week I feel like we competed well and were just outmatched. Grand Meadow-L-O-K-S is a great team and it was actually fun to see where we could be competitive with them. Adrian Area is a decent team, and we had a good dual and made it competitive."
NRHEG will next travel Thursday to wrestle against Westfield (Hayfield/Blooming Prairie) at Blooming Praire.
One of the co-coaches for the Razorbacks is David Lassahn, an NRHEG graduate.
"I was on the coaching staff when he wrestled for NRHEG," Larson said. "It will be fun to have that opportunity."