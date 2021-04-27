The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Friday, April 30
Rice County Master Gardener Volunteer Arbor Day Tree & Shrub Giveaway• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Drive-through, minimal contact. Enter fairgrounds from Second Ave. NW.
Saturday, May 1
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Monday, May 3
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Culver's, 950 Hwy. 3 S., Northfield. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, May 4
Valley Grove Grace Cemetery Association Annual Meeting• 12 p.m., Valley Grove Church, 9999 155th St. E., Nerstrand. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Wednesday, May 5
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.