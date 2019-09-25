The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Sep 27
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Dr. Glenn Loury lecture-- 3:30-5 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Tomson Hall 280, Northfield. Loury's piece is titled Truth, Justice, and Racial Equity and is part of the Institute for Freedom and Community's fall lecture series Discrimination and the Search for Justice and Truth.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Saturday, Sep 28
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
North Star Farm Tour-- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. northstarfarmtour.com.
Night at the Museum-- 4-7 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. A family friendly event that allows visitors an on-depth look at exhibits and the county's history. $3 per adult or $1 per child. Free for those who come in costume.
Sunday, Sep 29
Buffet breakfast-- 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Germanfest-- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, 19086 Jacobs Ave., Faribault. Buffet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Morning worship service at 10 a.m, polka service at 3 p.m. Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12, 4 and under are free. Bake shop, Christmas store, quilt show, petting zoo, St. John's apple jelly and more.
North Star Farm Tour-- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. northstarfarmtour.com.
Euchre-- 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Fall Ham Supper - Trinity Lutheran Church Medford-- 4:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 Third St. SW, Medford. Ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, plus pie. Served family style. Adults $12, Children (6-12) $5, and pre-school free. Church is handicap-accessible. Darlene Felber, darlenefelber@gmail.com, 507-334-4175.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Sep 30
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Oct 01
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Public Talk: "Race, Science, and Justice"-- 5-6:30 p.m., Carleton College, Boliou 104, 1 North College Street, Northfield. Dorothy Roberts, acclaimed scholar of race, gender and the law presents a public lecture.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club-- 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Oct 02
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Guest Recital: Ashley Hall, trumpet; and Rebecca Wilt, piano-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Ashley Hall is an internationally renowned trumpet soloist, chamber musician, clinician and coach.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Oct 03
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault High School Class of 1965-- 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.