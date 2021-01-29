FARIBAULT BOYS HOCKEY
The scoring surge continued Thursday night for the Faribault boys hockey team, which sped to an 8-1 road victory at Austin.
The Falcons have scored eight goals in back-to-back games.
Owen Nesburg started a four-goal first period with his score 1 minute, 11 seconds into the contest, before Zach Siegert, Keaton Ginter and Grady Goodwin also scored within the first 10 minutes of the game.
Siegert scored again in the second period, along with Jordan Nawrocki, before Ginter and Siegert accounted for the two Falcon goals in the third period.
Jax Boman dished out three assists in the win, Nawrocki tallied a pair of assists, and Oliver Linnemann, Tanner Yochum, Goodwin, Nesburg and Zack Slinger all finished with one assist each.
Maclain Weasler made 14 saves in net to earn the win.
Faribault will next play Thursday, Feb. 4, at Rochester John Marshall.
OWATONNA WRESTLING
A string of four consecutive victories that grabbed 23 of 24 available points powered the Owatonna wrestling team to a 40-29 victory Thursday night against Lakeville North.
The run started in the 152-pound weight class, where Jacob Reinardy received a forfeit. Then, Landen Johnson pinned his opponent in 38 seconds in the 160-pound weight class, Kaden Nelson won by technical fall in the 170-pound weight class and Andrew Nirk pinned his opponent in 1:07 in the 182-pound weight class.
That string of results turned what was only a 17-14 lead into a 40-14 advantage.
Also winning for the Huskies against Lakeville North was Cael Robb by technical fall in the 120-pound weight class, Jake Gronli in the 126-pound weight class by 5-3 decision, Owen Thord in the 138-pound weight class by 9-5 decision and Trey Hiatt in the 106-pound weight class by forfeit.
Also Thursday night, Owatonna eased past Mankato East for a 56-20 victory.
Robb, Gronli, Michael Bobo (132), Thorn, Johnson and Abe Stockwell (220) all won by fall, Nelson and Nirk won by major decision, and Hiatt and Max Dixon (113) won by forfeit.
NRHEG, WESTFIELD WRESTLING
NRHEG and Westfield clashed Thursday night, and the result of the match came down to the fifth criteria after the teams were tied 39-39 at the end of the match.
Ultimately, Westfield won since it had five falls to NRHEG's zero.
Westfield picked up its wins by fall from Kevin Hodge (106-pound weight class), Bo Zweiner (120), Lane Lembke (126), Keegan Bronson (145), Tyler Archer (195) and Dylan Ehmke (220).
Sam Skillestad was the only Westfield wrestler to not win by fall with his 8-5 decision at 152.
NRHEG, meanwhile, picked up match wins at 113 with Parker Bunn's 11-6 decision and at 170 with George Roesler's first-period fall. The Panthers won the rest of their matches by forfeit.