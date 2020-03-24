Carleton College distance runners Matthew Wilkinson (Jr./Greenwood, Minn./Minnetonka) and Cameron Meikle (Sr./Hamilton, Mont./Hamilton) picked up All-Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) following the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season. Wilkinson was also tabbed by the USTFCCCA as the Central Region Men's Track Athlete of the Year and is 1 of 3 finalists for the organization's National Men's Track Athlete of the Year Award.
When the season was halted just prior to the start of the NCAA Indoor Championships, Wilkinson ranked first nationally in both the 3,000-meter run at 8:11.52 and the 5,000-meter run at 14:22.34 as well as third nationally in the mile at 4:08.55. His 3K time ranks him as the ninth-best performer in NCAA Division III history.
Those results made him an easy selection as the Central Region's top performer on the track. He also joins Patrick Mikel of Loras College and Aidan Ryan of Williams College on the final ballot for National Men's Track Athlete of the Year. Each of them were among the top-3 vote getters when the first round of voting by USTFCCA member coaches was conducted last week.
To earn All-Region honors from the USTFCCCA, an athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their event — or take part in a top-3 relay — in their respective region on the TFRRS Descending Order List. Also, only athletes from USTFCCCA member institutions are eligible for the award.
Wilkinson took home a trio of All-Region honors, adding to his 5000m award during the 2019 indoor season. He is 1 of 40 men's athletes to pick up at least three All-Region honors this year and 1 of only 3 racers across the country to be All-Region at the mile, 3000m, and the 5000m distances.
Meikle captured his first career All-Region honor after posting the fourth-fastest 5K time (14:48.43) in the Central Region. He recorded that mark—which smashed his previous personal best by 21 seconds—while finishing 1.2 seconds behind Wilkinson at the 2020 MIAC Indoor Championships.
Mayfield earns all-region recognition
Carleton College first-year Clara Mayfield (Manhattan, Kan./Manhattan) secured All-Region recognition when the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) handed out its awards following the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season.
Mayfield ranked first in the Central Region for the 3,000-meter distance with her time of 9:55.92, while she was second-fastest in the 5,000-meter run at 17:16.38. With those times, she ranked 11th and ninth, respectively, across all of NCAA Division III in the two events.
Mayfield is 1 of only 25 first-years across Division III Women's Track & Field to earn multiple All-Region awards, and she was the only rookie to earn All-Region status—across any of the country's eight regions—for the 5000-meter run.
A total of 20 racers earned All-Region recognition for both the women's 3K and 5K, with Mayfield obviously the only first-year to do so, but that elite group included only three sophomores as well.
Hanson, Beckler gather postseason honors
When D3hoops.com announced its All-West Region Awards for men's basketball, Carleton College was the only school with multiple players recognized. Senior forward Kent Hanson (St. Paul, Minn./St. Paul Academy) was voted First Team All-Region, while first-year Jeremy Beckler (Lino Lakes, Minn./White Bear Lake) was selected as the region's Rookie of the Year.
The D3hoops.com All-Region squads are divided up with five players apiece landing on the first, second, and third teams. Hanson is a first-team pick this year, marking the 11th time since 2003 that a member of the Carleton men's basketball program received All-Region recognition from D3hoops.com. He was a third team selection in 2019, so this latest honor makes him only the fifth Knight to take home All-Region recognition for multiple seasons.
One of 10 national finalists for 2020 Jostens Trophy which is awarded to the outstanding D-III basketball athlete of the year, Hanson was a three-time All-MIAC selection. He was the only NCAA Division III player—and 1 of only 3 across all three NCAA divisions—to average at least 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists this season while shooting better than 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.
This season, he averaged career highs of 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds, ranking seventh and 11th in the region, respectively, and was 1 of only 3 players to finish in West Region's top-12 in both categories. He shot .515 from the field, including a MIAC-best .448 from 3-point range to rank third in West Region and 19th in nation.
Hanson was 1 of only 6 active NCAA players (from all three divisions) to amass 1,600 career points while averaging 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game over his career.
He is one of five MIAC players to take home All-Region recognition and was joined on the All-Region first team by Booker Coplin of Augsburg and Jubie Alade of Saint John's. Ander Nelson of St. Thomas was a second-team pick, while Eli Cave was named to the third team.
While Hanson was closing out his collegiate career, Beckler was getting his started in style as he burst onto the scene with a double-double in his first college game (23 points, 10 rebounds) and quickly established himself as one of the region's top players, paving the way for his distinction as the region's top rookie in 2019-20. He joins Kevin Grow as the only Knights to win this award.
Beckler was the lone first-year player in Division III—and 1 of 3 across all three NCAA divisions—to average better than 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game this season.
He led West Region rookies in scoring, free throws made (99), and free throws attempted (128). Among that same group, Beckler was second in free-throw percentage (.773), third in field-goal percentage (.484), fourth in blocked shots (1.08 per game), and fifth in 3-point percentage (.384). He ranked sixth overall in the MIAC at 17.2 points per game and fourth with 27 blocks.
The only rookie voted to the All-MIAC team, with no other first-years even receiving honorable mention, Beckler was an obvious pick to lead the MIAC's five-player All-First-Year Team.
This is the 19th year D3hoops.com named its All-Region teams. Players were nominated for these awards by the Sports Information Directors at the various schools. A total of 769 players were nominated nationwide. The ballot was then made available to SIDs, who voted for a predetermined number of players in their region.
Chavez picks up all-region recognition
Senior guard Katie Chavez (Westminster, Colo./Holy Family) was voted to the D3hoops.com All-West Region third team, marking the eighth time overall and the first time since 2007 that a member of the Carleton College women's basketball program garnered All-Region distinction.
This is the 19th year D3hoops.com named its All-West Region teams, with five players apiece landing on the first and second teams, while six players were tabbed for the third team this time around.
After sitting out the previous campaign, Chavez returned to the Knights' roster for 2019-20 and established herself as the top-scoring guard in the MIAC. She averaged a team-best 17.0 points per game en route to her second career All-MIAC first team selection.
Despite playing on an injured left knee, her scoring average ranked third in the conference and 11th in the West Region this season. Chavez was fourth in the region with .852 free-throw percentage, and she shot .364 from 3-point range to rank sixth-best in the league as she drained 56 triples, ranking 12th in the West Region at 2.55 treys per game.
Chavez was 1 of only 4 players in the West Region to average at least 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game during the regular season. She was 1 of 10 West Region players with at least 50 three-pointers and 50 assists this season. Chavez reached double-figure scoring in 20 of 22 games this year, including eight games with at least 20 points. She posted the first two double-doubles of her career, highlighted by 28-point, 10-rebound performance at NCAA Tournament participant Bethany Lutheran.
Chavez is 1 of 4 MIAC players to be voted to the All-West Region teams, joining regional player-of-the-year and first-team honoree Taite Anderson of Bethel and second-team selections Tamira McLemore of Augsburg and Brynne Rolland of St. Thomas.
Chavez not only resurrected her playing career this season, but she helped ignite the resurgence of the Carleton program. The Knights had been picked 12th in the MIAC coaches' preseason poll, but they finished in a tie for sixth place in the first year back under the direction of hall-of-fame coach Tammy Metcalf-Filzen.