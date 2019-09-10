MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race.
The Twins made the move on Tuesday before a three-game series against Washington. The took a five-game lead over Cleveland into the night.
Minnesota reinstated right-hander Kyle Gibson from the injured list and promote infielder Ronald Torreyes from Triple-A Rochester.
Buxton sustained a partial dislocation after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch on Aug. 1. He batted .262 with 30 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 46 RBIs and 48 runs in only 271 at-bats. Buxton played in five games last week as a defensive replacement and pinch runner.
Gibson, who last pitched on Aug. 30, has been dealing with a digestive track disease, ulcerative colitis. He is scheduled to start on Thursday.
The loss of Buxton is a devastating blow to a team hoping to fend off the suddenly resurgent Cleveland Indians. As of Tuesday afternoon, Minneosta’s lead in the Central Division was just 5 games. The Indians took two of three games from the Twins in Minneapolis last Friday-Sunday and defeated the Angels last night.
Aside from Buxton, the Twins are also dealing with injuries to sluggers Nelson Cruz (wrist), Max Kepler (shoulder) Eddie Rosario (shoulder) and Miguel Sano (back).
Furthermore, relief pitcher Sam Dyson, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Giants in hopes of shoring up the bullpen, is dealing with a shore arm and Joel Pineda is lost for the season due to a suspension.
Marvin Gonzalez and C.J. Cron are also dealing with a variety of nagging ailments that have slowed them down.
At this point, it seems highly unlikely the team will make a deep postseason run based purely on the number of bodies, or lack thereof, healthy enough to play at a high level.
The last time the Twins won the World Series was in 1991.