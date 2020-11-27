In this image provided by Vanderbilt Athletics, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller looks on during NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Fuller, a goalkeeper on the Commodores’ women’s soccer team, will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt’s sideline and she is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores take on Missouri. (Vanderbilt Athletics via AP)