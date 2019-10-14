Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.