Thursday, Feb 13
Northfield Rotary Club: noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. It is sanctioned by the American Contact Bridge League. Everyone is welcome, but you need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage: 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting: 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon: 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Public Open Skate: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. $5 general public. $2 spouses, dependents of St. Olaf faculty, staff — present ID. Skates are provided for rental. Must sign a waiver. wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/
Thursday’s Table: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia: 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. For more information, contact info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Monthly Shape Note Singing: 7-9 p.m., Cannon Valley Friends’ Meeting, 512 Washington St., Northfield. Sing from the sacred harp the second Thursday of every month. All are welcome, and no experience is required; four-part a cappella harmony. Loaner books are available. For more information, contact Eleanor Haase, ehaase@umn.edu, 507-645-7983.
Friday, Feb 14
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting: 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group: 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Feb 15
Wednesday Wear: 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. will be on-hand All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon: 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Sunday, Feb 16
The Artaria Quartet: 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Beethoven’s full cycle of String Quartets. This is the first of six recitals. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Home Concert: The St. Olaf Choir: 3:30-5 p.m., Boe Memorial Chapel — St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. With 75 mixed voices, The St. Olaf Choir is a premier a cappella choir. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Monday, Feb 17
Tradition Five Al-Anon: 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Caregivers Support Group: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. For more information, contact Beth Stember at 952-985-2020 or stemberb@northfieldhospital.org
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
The Artaria Quartet: 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Beethoven’s full cycle of String Quartets. This is the second of six recitals. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Tuesday, Feb 18
Northfield Sertoma Club: 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time: 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be available. There will be Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Breast Cancer Support Group: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. For more information, contact Patty Kark, 507-646-1455 or karkp@northfieldhospital.org
Northfield Community Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Learn public speaking and leadership skills in a supportive environment. northfieldmn.toastmastersclubs.org or northfieldtoastmasters@gmail.com.
Northfield Family Support Group: 7 p.m., Northfield Community Resources Center, room 223, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. This is a free support group for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. For more information, contact Barb or Heather at 507-663-7950 or NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.
Open mic: 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Contemporary Women Writers Book Group: 7 p.m., The Contemporary Women Writers Book Group meets the third Tuesday of each month at Northfield Public Library.
Northfield Support Group for Families: 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
The Artaria Quartet: 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Beethoven’s full cycle of String Quartets. This is the third of six recitals. For more information, contact Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Wednesday, Feb 19
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting: 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank — second floor, 1605 Heritage Drive, Northfield. BNI connects business professionals with others to help grow each other’s business with referrals — no more cold calling or hoping the right person comes across your advertisement. Bring a stack of business cards and be prepared to talk briefly about what type of referrals would help you out the most. Look to BNI to be a part of your marketing team. For more information, contact Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear: 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane at 651-470-7367.