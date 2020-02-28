Thousands of life jackets worn by refugees making the dangerous sea journey from Turkey to Greece were installed around the neoclassical columns of the Minneapolis Institute of Art in Minneapolis, Minn. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The discarded life jackets were recovered and donated to artist Ai Weiwei by the mayor of Lesbos, Greece in 2016. Weiwei’s “Safe Passage” is part of “When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Art and Migration,” a new exhibition that runs through May 24 at the Institute. It includes more than 40 works by 21 artists from around the world exploring how artists are responding to migration, immigration and forced displacement. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)