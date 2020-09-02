The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Sept. 4
American Legion Steak Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Steak supper night dine- in or curbside pick-up available. For curbside pick-up call ahead at 507-291-5920.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food Distribution• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Drive through Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group• 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Faribault Area Retired Educators Meeting• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Bring your own beverage, mask and chair. Social time begins at 9:15 a.m. For more information call Mary Osborne at 507-330-1992.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces.
Pet Grief Support Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Anyone who has lost a pet is welcome to share pictures and stories of your fur baby and find support in your grief journey. Call 507-645-9480.
Caregiver Support Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Three Links Care, 815 Forest Avenue, Northfield. Alzheimer’s Association monthly caregiver support group meeting. Facilitated by trained facilitators and are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia. Call 507-664-8858. Pam Tidona, pam.tidona@threelinks.org, 507-664-8800.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW Second Ave., Faribault. Turkey commercial, green beans, cranberries and dessert.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Courageous Conversations: Racial Justice, with Bishop Regina Hassanally• 7-8 p.m., via Zoom. "Made in God's Image: The Church's Call to Work for Racial Justice." Register at stjohnsnorthfield.org/courageous.