Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll continued to climb Wednesday as officials reported 319 deaths, up 18 from Tuesday, as the number of positive tests for the disease leaped again. The Health Department said 320 people remain hospitalized, with 119 in intensive care, roughly the same as the day before.
Total cases are now at 4,644 since the pandemic began, 463 more than Tuesday, with that curve rising as testing intensifies in the state. The jump in cases drove down the percentage of people who’ve recovered to about 44 percent. It had been running at about half recovered.
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 34, while Le Sueur County has 24 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Rice County has 12 confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has 15 confirmed cases; Nicollet County nine confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County four confirmed; Goodhue County 19 confirmed; Brown County eight confirmed and one death; and Sibley County two confirmed.
The new numbers come a day after Minnesota officials conceded they might not reach their “moonshot” goal of testing 5,000 people daily by next week.
Gov. Tim Walz said such a ramp-up of testing could happen through collaboration with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, but health officials have blamed logistical issues for the slower progress.
"It is a moonshot. We don't get to the moon overnight,” Dan Huff, an assistant Health Department commissioner, told reporters Tuesday. "We're doing everything we can to increase capacity as soon as possible."
Walz’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire Monday. He has said the testing ramp-up is a crucial part of the effort to restart sectors of the economy safely and move more of Minnesota back to normalcy.
But with the state averaging only about 2,500 daily tests completed the past few days, Huff couldn’t say if the state would be able to double that by Monday.
As testing increases, officials continued to caution the public to expect more big increases in COVID-19 case counts.
Health authorities also continue to say that limited coronavirus testing means that confirmed cases are only a small piece of the disease’s true spread and that a massive ramp-up in daily testing is needed to help manage the spread while reopening sectors of the economy.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state was also working to add contact tracers, who track down those who’ve come into contact with someone discovered to have COVID-19. With state government currently in a hiring freeze, people within the Health Department and local public health units are being trained.
Walz decision expected this week
Walz will announce this week whether he’ll continue or end his stay-at-home order that runs through the first weekend in May. The same goes for restrictions on bars, restaurants that have been closed to all but takeout and delivery since mid-March.
Both sets of curbs are set to end Monday, barring extensions. Even as factory and some office workers return to their job sites this week, Walz has made it clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, will be the last ones to return to normal business operations.
Asked whether Walz’s decision-making on the stay-at-home order hinged completely on reaching 5,000 tests per day, Malcolm indicated it wasn’t that simple.
“You know, I can’t say if we’re at 4,500 [tests] he would say ‘no’ and 6,000 he would say ‘yes,’” she said. “I think it’s going to be much more complex than that.”
SW Minnesota outbreaks and the meat supply
Most COVID-19 deaths involve people with underlying health conditions living in long-term care facilities, which has led to calls that everyone in those operations should be tested. While that’s a laudable goal, Malcolm said, the state is not in a position to do that.
"We're still in the position of needing to set some priorities for testing,” Malcolm said Tuesday. ”In complete candor it would not be something we would be able to do immediately."
Officials also cautioned the public to temper expectations of antibody testing that might show an immunity developed in some people to COVID-19.
The research hasn't been completed yet on the level of COVID-19 immunity in patients who’ve recovered or how long that immunity lasts, said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist.
Even for those people who’ve developed antibodies, she said, "we cannot say you are not going to get infected again because we do not know that.”
Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota continues to be the state’s largest COVID-19 cluster outside the Twin Cities. The outbreak there is focused around the giant JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, which is now closed indefinitely amid the disease’s spread.
Reported cases in the county leaped again on Tuesday to 477.
The cascading effects of the shutdown of JBS and of the massive Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., are also hitting pork producers hard.
With those plants down, farmers have nowhere to sell the animals and so are being forced to destroy them, Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said Monday.
Petersen said officials were looking to see if smaller slaughtering operations would collectively be able to handle 100,00 to 200,000 hogs a week. The reality, though, is that thousands of hogs will have to be destroyed before they get to market.
"The decision to euthanize animals is very emotional,” he said. While the food supply is stable, the hog farmers face a “very precarious situation,” he said.
President Trump threw more uncertainty into the matter on Tuesday when he ordered meat processing plants in the nation to stay open during the pandemic.
The parameters of that order — and whether that meant JBS and Smithfield would have to reopen quickly — weren’t immediately clear.
Asked about the order, Malcolm said she didn’t know the details but that the idea seemed “problematic to say the least” given how the spread of the disease in Nobles County is tied at least partly to the JBS plant.
Walz and Minnesota DFL U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson are expected to address the problems facing hog farmers and meat plants during a 1 p.m. press conference Wednesday in Worthington.
***
MN State schools weigh campus questions for the fall
The state’s regional universities and two-year colleges are considering how to respond to COVID-19 when classes resume later this year.
Administrators are mapping out summer classes and the start of a new academic year in the fall, and are imagining three scenarios, said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of the Minnesota State system, said Wednesday.
“One is the scenario most optimistic — one off minimal disruption — and the second scenario is that social distancing and other safety protocols would still be in place; and then the third scenario we are planning for is another or re-infection,” he said.
Malhotra said that even before the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly a quarter of classes were already online. That number is close to 95 percent now, with only some hands-on requirements left.
— Tim Nelson | MPR News
Community COVID-19 care site planned in Twin Cities
Minnesota’s coronavirus response team has signed a lease for a community care site in Roseville. Officials on Wednesday formally announced the lease agreement with Presbyterian Homes-Langton Shores.
It will serve as a site to provide low-level medical care or monitoring should it be needed if hospitals become overwhelmed in the pandemic.
Gov. Tim Walz’s administration has legislative clearance to spend $1.84 million for preparation of an alternative care site.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News
Clay Co. commissioners OK hiring local contact tracers
Clay County commissioners on Tuesday approved hiring workers to do contact tracing for COVID-19 cases in the county.
Commissioners gave the public health director authority to hire contact tracers if the state gives approval for counties to trace connections to positive cases locally.
Commissioner Kevin Campbell said faster contact tracing is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 because it helps locate people who have been exposed to the coronavirus.
"Would you like to know within hours that you were around somebody that had it, or would you like to find out five days late? And then you've been around how many more people?" said Campbell. "I think we need boots on the ground on the contact tracing here in Clay County, not in St. Paul or Minneapolis — because I think this is something that getting on it in hours could have a great impact on how far this spreads.”
County Public Health Director Kathy McKay told commissioners she expects the state to ask counties for help with contact tracing as soon as this week.
— Dan Gunderson | MPR News