Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.