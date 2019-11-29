The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Dec. 05
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting• 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary• 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
27th Annual Montgomery Torchlight Parade and Fireworks• 6:30 p.m., Main Street, Montgomery. Capping off the evening there will be a fireworks show choreographed to holiday music, one block south of the library, starting at roughly 7:30 p.m.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday’s Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Dec. 06
Preschool Storytime• 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Dec. 07
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. The Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market creates a space for local residence to buy locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season while promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Live music by the Faribault Senior High Choir and local folk musician Helen Forsythe. Free chair massages. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. http://bit.ly/2OOV9RJ.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
MAGAsota Meet-Up Event• 2-4 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale. Please feel free to invite family, friends and neighbors who would like to help re-elect President Trump in 2020.
Breakfast with Santa• 8-10 a.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Pancake and sausage with the jolly old elf. $5 per person/$25 max per family. Children 2 and under are free. Proceeds benefit Tri-City United Early Childhood programs.
Tuba Christmas 2019• 12-4:30 p.m., Skinner Memorial Chapel, 405 1st St East, Northfield. Registration opens at noon, rehearsal takes place at 1 p.m. and the concert will be at 3. Dan Bergeson, bergeson@northfieldwifi.com, 507-581-0553. http://www.vintagebandfestival.org.
Sunday, Dec. 08
Veseli Area Lions Club• 5 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church, 4949 Washington St., Veseli.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic• 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Taste Kernza Beer, Learn About Eco-Friendly Grain• 6:30 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2. Northfield brewers creating new beers with the perennial eco-friendly grain called Kernza.