Waseca stretched its win streak to six games Tuesday with a 7-0 rout of Redwood Valley at Redwood Valley Ice Arena in Redwood Falls.
Five different players scored for the Bluejays (13-6, 7-4 Big South) who have outscored opponents 32-15 during the winning streak.
Charlie Huttemier and Ben Priebe scored twice for Waseca while Tylor Norquist, Jagger Johnson and Jack Rolling added goals. The Bluejays scored two shorthanded goals in the second period to build a 4-0 lead.
Waseca head coach Chris Storey said the team didn’t look past the Cardinals (2-15, 1-12 Big South) especially after the Bluejays lost there 6-5 in overtime last season.
Huttemier opened the scoring with a goal at the 13 minute, 9 second mark of the first period with an assist from Kyle Ahlschlager. Priebe scored his first goal unassisted a minute later for a 2-0 advantage.
Nordquist scored the first shorthanded goal of the second period on an assist from Marcus Priebe at 4:28 and Huttemier added an unassisted shorthanded goal at 8:34 for a 4-0 lead.
Johnson scored at 5:02 of the third with assists from Marcus Priebe and Nordquist. A little more than two minutes later Rolling scored on an assist from Jarret Ahlschlager and Priebe netted his second goal at 9:32 on the power play with an assist from Rolling.
Waseca outshot Redwood Valley 33-22 for the game and killed off four penalties.
“Our defensemen are getting the puck off their sticks and getting it out of the zone, not turning the puck over,” Storey said. “Just taking care of the puck more than anything.”
The Bluejays get an extended break and won’t play again until Monday when they face Minnesota River in Le Sueur.
Third-period comeback vaults Waseca to fifth straight win
Waseca erased a two-goal deficit in the final eight minutes of play Saturday to knock off Albert Lea 5-4 in Albert Lea.
Ben Priebe scored with 4 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third period to catapult the Bluejays (12-4, 6-4 Big South) to their fifth straight win. Priebe and Riley Forshee each scored twice while Jagger Johnson scored the game-tying goal at the 12:19 mark of the third period. Less than 30 seconds later Priebe knocked home the go-ahead goal.
The Tigers (7-9-1, 6-3-1 Big 9) outshot Waseca 60-15 but goalie Ben Diedrich turned away 56 shots for the Bluejays.
Waseca grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period when Forshee scored his first goal at 7:25 of the period and the Bluejays held the lead despite getting outshot 21-5 in the period.
That lead evaporated in the second period as Albert Lea scored twice within the first minute of play. Culley Larson tied the game 45 seconds into the period and six seconds later Sam Witham put the Tigers up 2-1.
Forshee evened things before the end of the period with his second goal of the game at 9:18 of the period.
A wild third period saw five goals scored and Albert Lea got rolling in the first half of the period before Waseca stormed back. Campbell Cichosz scored a power-play goal at 6:06 of the third period to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Danny Chalmers added to the lead with a goal at 8:48 before the Bluejays responded.
Priebe scored his first goal a little more than a minute later and Johnson tied things at 4-4 before Priebe’s game-winner.
Waseca runs win streak to four with win over Luverne
Waseca head coach Chris Storey knows the postseason is just around the corner and right now his team looks ready for the playoffs.
The Bluejays ran their winning streak to four games Thursday following a 4-2 victory over Luverne at Waseca Community Arena behind a strong defensive effort and a third-period surge.
Kyle Ahlschlager broke a 2-2 tie with his second goal at the 8 minute, 58 second mark of the third period when he put home a rebound in front of the Luverne net. Riley Forshee and Jagger Johnson assisted on the goal, which got set up after the Cardinals turned the puck over.
“Some of the things we’re doing right now are some of the things you need to be doing to be ready to play playoff hockey,” Storey said. “We’re amping up for it. It’s coming up quick.”
Waseca (11-5, 6-4 Big South) has won seven of its last eight games and avenged a 4-1 loss to Luverne back on Dec. 7.
The Bluejays battled back from a 1-0 deficit in the second period after Easton Braun gave the Cardinals (12-5, 7-3 Big South) the lead with a rebound goal at 3:40 of the period.
Ben Priebe tied things 1-1 after he slid past the Luverne defense and scored at 7:56 of the period with an assist from Nolan Wetzel.
“We have a play where we come across the center and he kind of went from left to right, the player went from right to left and got the goalie moving and it went through,” Storey said.
Ahlschlanger put Waseca ahead 2-1 in the second period when he knocked home a rebound at 14:01 with assists from Charlie Huttemier and Johnson.
That lead lasted all of 24 seconds as Luverne capitalized on a turnover and Nathan Nekali scored with an assist from Jacob Von Tersch at 14:25 of the second period.
That’s all Bluejays goaltender Ben Diedrich surrendered. Diedrich turned away 30 shots to keep Waseca in the game, despite getting outshot 32-21 for the game.
“He’s seeing the puck right now, it must look like a beach ball to him,” Storey said.
Johnson added an empty net goal with 14 seconds left to play as his clearing attempt found the Cardinals’ goal.
“We’re not turning pucks over, we’re keeping them to the outside,” Storey said. “They are a team that’s putting the puck in deep and we’re putting it right back out.”