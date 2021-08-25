The story titled "Work underway on tree replacement as Owatonna recovers from EAB" that ran on 1A in the Aug. 25 edition incorrectly stated why Owatonna Parks and Recreation is removing 76 damaged ash trees. The trees are being removed and replaced as a preventative measure against EAB.
