Anti-government protesters rally outside the National Center for Historical Memory, calling for the resignation of its director, Dario Acevedo, on Human Rights Day in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. As soon as Acevedo was appointed to lead the center, victim organizations called for Colombian President Ivan Duque to reconsider, due to Acevedo's view that the conflict was less a formal struggle against rebels with a cause, than an effort to stamp out criminal and terrorist bands. (AP)