A teacher walks along a hallway of an empty public school in small Spanish Basque village of Labastida, about 25 miles from Vitoria, northern Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Spain’s health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the national capital, and said all schools in the region, including kindergartens and universities, and the same in the Spanish Basque city of Vitoria, will close for two weeks.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP)