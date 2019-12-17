Thursday, Dec 19
Northfield Rotary Club — noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage — 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting — 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon — 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable potluck/meeting — 6 p.m., Dan Peterson, 16440 Cannon City Boulevard, Faribault. Bring a dish to pass prepared from a recipe from the Civil War era. For more information, contact Dan Peterson, dnl1.peterson@gmail.com, 507-459-3140.
Jingle Jam — 5-7 p.m., Northfield Community Resources Center, room 223, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Tickets are $3/person at the door. Holiday-themed activity stations (including photo with Santa) will be available for kids ages birth-third grade. 507-664-3649, northfieldschools.org.
Thursday’s Table — 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia — 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. For more information, visit info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Friday, Dec 20
Open Stitching — 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting — 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group — 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Dec 21
Wednesday Wear — 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield — 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching — 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon — 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault Winter Farmers Market — 1-4 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 4609 135th St E, Dundas. This week’s market moves for a special outdoor Solstice Market. Find local crafts, food vendors, outside grilling, fires and solstice merriment. For more information, contact Tiffany Tripp at faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. https://www.facebook.com/faribaultwinterfarmersmarket/.
As You Are AA meeting — 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Winter Movie Marathon — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. “Elf” at 10 a.m. and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 2 p.m. Popcorn and a hot cocoa bar will be provided.
Monday, Dec 23
Tradition Five Al-Anon — 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study — 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Dec 24
Northfield Sertoma Club — 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time — 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be available. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic — 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Open mic — 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Dec 25
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield — noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear — 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.