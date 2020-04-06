Thirty Minnesotans have now died from COVID-19, up one from Sunday, while 57 remain hospitalized in intensive care, the state Health Department said Monday.
The state’s confirmed 986 positive tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic began; 470 — just under half — have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. Sixty-two of 87 Minnesota counties now have at least one case. Murray and Redwood counties joined the list.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is still atop the south central Minnesota list with 20 cases confirmed as of Friday's report; the MDH has not confirmed community spread in the county. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County now has four confirmed cases; Steele County eight; Nicollet County four; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 10; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County 16; and Scott County 15.
The Health Department Monday also began listing deaths by county, including Hennepin with 14, Martin with four and Ramsey with three. Dakota, Olmsted and Winona counties each have two deaths. Chisago, Scott and Washington each have one.
The new numbers come after Minnesotans ventured out in the sunshine and relatively mild temperatures over the weekend, most taking care to follow social distancing guidelines as they walked, biked and did yard work in the fresh air.
That order is slated to remain in effect through Friday, April 10; as of Sunday night, Walz had not said whether it would be extended in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Minnesota health officials over the weekend released the names of long-term care facilities in the state linked to a positive COVID-19 case.
State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the positive test could be from a resident, staff person or contractor who was in the facility during their infectious period. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed, and she cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the facilities.
"This is not intended to suggest that these facilities are in any way not doing the right thing by their residents. It's simply being transparent," she said. "The fact that some facility is listed on our website does not mean necessarily that there is a flaming crisis within that facility."
Walz addressed the ongoing pandemic in his State of the State address on Sunday night. Also on Sunday, Walz sent a letter to President Trump requesting a major disaster declaration for the state, in response to the pandemic.
Walz celebrates birthday by coming off self-quarantine
Gov. Tim Walz is off of self-quarantine.
Two weeks ago, Walz announced he would isolate himself at the Governor’s Residence after coming in contact with someone who had COVID-19. Aides say he has not experienced symptoms but will continue to mostly work from the Summit Avenue residence.
Walz has said he’s looking forward to some fresh air and a jog but will practice the social distancing he’s asked of Minnesotans.
It’s also the governor’s birthday. He turns 56 Monday.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News
Legislature back in session Tuesday for workers’ comp bill
The Minnesota Legislature will come into session Tuesday to vote on the latest bill tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill provides first responders and medical workers access to workers’ compensation payments if they contract COVID-19 and are unable to keep doing their jobs. It covers firefighters, paramedics, nurses, doctors and care providers in hospitals, clinics or other health settings. Correctional officers are also eligible.
If the Legislature passes the bill, it would take effect immediately.
Negotiations had been occurring for more than a week, and Gov. Tim Walz said he was prepared to extend the coverage through executive order if lawmakers couldn’t come to agreement.
But the deal struck over the weekend has the backing of DFL and Republican legislative leaders.
Lawmakers are expected to take precautions and keep Capitol attendance as low as possible during the session that starts at noon for the House and 2 p.m. for the Senate.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News
Cases increasing in neighboring states
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota approaches 1,000, neighboring Wisconsin has seen more than twice as many cases.
As of Sunday, Wisconsin health officials reported 2,267 confirmed cases and 68 deaths due to COVID-19.
That's an increase of more than 30 deaths over the weekend.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Saturday that the federal government has issued a major disaster declaration for Wisconsin.
To the south, Iowa reported 868 confirmed cases and 22 deaths as of Sunday. That's an increase of 83 confirmed cases and eight deaths in one day.
To the west, North Dakota reported 207 confirmed cases and three deaths as of Sunday, while South Dakota reported 240 cases and two deaths.
— MPR News staff
Charges filed for violations of Minnesota executive orders
At least eight people in Minnesota are facing misdemeanor charges after prosecutors say they violated executive orders meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
In a series of directives in recent weeks, Gov. Tim Walz closed bars and restaurants, then schools, and then ordered Minnesotans to stay home.
David Schuster, 57, of Winnebago, Minn., was the first person charged with violating one of these orders. Faribault County prosecutors said he refused a police officer's request to close Schooter's Bar and Grill March 22, allegedly saying "this is communism."
Schuster could not be reached for comment. But ACLU of Minnesota Legal Director Teresa Nelson said criminal charges should be a last resort.
"That means doing education, giving people warnings, and trying to seek voluntary compliance," she said.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch said seven other people in seven counties are facing similar charges. Nelson said that in some cases, the misdemeanors were added to charges for other crimes.
— Matt Sepic | MPR News