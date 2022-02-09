MANKATO, Minn. – Gustavus track & field competed at the Minnesota State University-Mankato Ted Nelson Classic on Saturday and had some record-setting performances.
In a field of mostly Division II teams, the Gustie women were able to claim two event victories. Birgen Nelson broke her own school record in the 60-hurdles with a time of 8.69 in the prelims and then winning the finals in 8.60, which is also the fastest time in Division III this season and the 10th fastest time in Division III history.
“Birgen’s two record-setting performances today are a testament to her focus and determination over the last eight months,” Assistant Coach Nathan Harder said. “The main thing to take away from today is that Birgen ran the 10th fastest time ever in Division III history. The names of the women on that list are five All-Americans, four national champions, and at least one Olympic qualifier. We expect to see more from Birgen over the next year.”
Elizabeth Donnelly impressed in the 1,000-meter, breaking a nearly three-decade old school record with a winning time of 2:53.02. The previous record holder Kara Bloomquist had a time of 2:59.84 in 1995.
“Elizabeth is more of a 400 and 800 runner so the 1,000 is not a race that comes to mind unless you are going for a school record,” Assistant Coach Becki Staley said. “For her to come out here tonight and shatter a record that stood for over 25 years is a testament to the kind of athlete she is. As a coach, I know those don’t come around often so I’m enjoying every race we have together.”
Molly Weberg finished fourth overall and first among Division III racers in the 5000-meter, clocking in at 19:39.45. Megan Geraets placed ninth overall in the 200-meter and first among Division III competitors with a time of 26.18. Kailyn Walukas took ninth in the 800-meter at 2:41.39. The 4×400 relay team of Donnelly, Geraets, Nelson, and Makenna Huetten took third in 4:04.59.
In field events, Madi Kes posted a mark of 36-4.25 in the triple jump to take fourth. Annika Poe took fifth in the shot put with a heave of 44-6.
On the men’s side, the distance medley relay team of Jack Degonda, Tyler Smith, Blake Fuller, and Tucker Wallin took first in 10:31.52. Garet Grant finished fifth in the 5,000-meter (15:44.18); Peter Oviguian took sixth in the 600-meter (1:28.31); Degonda placed sixth in the 800-meter (2:01.26); and Wyatt Quiring finished seventh in the 400-meter (51.16).
The 4×400 relay team of Seth Zeitchick, Quiring, Smith, and Carson Kiehne crossed the line third with a time of 3:27.49.
In the field, Cole Matetich took fourth in the high jump with a clearance of 6-0.75, Isaiah Subah posted a mark of 41-11.25 in the triple jump for ninth place, and Jackson Fischer finished ninth in the shot put at 43-1.
Gustavus next competes at South Dakota on Friday and Carleton on Saturday.