Northfield native Jenna Mahr-Senich picked up a camera for the first time in fourth grade. After that, she said, “I never really put it down.”
Since moving away from her hometown about nine years ago, Mahr-Senich has photographed weddings and fashion locally, nationally and internationally. Now based in St. Paul, she runs her own photography studio.
Mahr-Senich has a unique eye for her subjects, taking angles not always typical of wedding scenes. She's established a signature style that veers on the side of modern while preserving an earthy and simplistic nature.
“Style-wise, I’d say my photos have an editorial look to them on the fashion and wedding side,” Mahr-Senich said. “I like muted colors on the moody, darker side — not the typical bright, airy, vibrant colors.”
In her earliest memories of taking photos, Mahr-Senich used her mom’s film camera to capture nature scenes before she recognized her knack for photographing people. In particular, she had a talent for bringing out her subjects’ emotions. Without actual models or a studio to work with, she set up backdrops in her parents’ bedroom and photographed her sister, Hannah.
A 2011 Northfield High School graduate, Mahr-Senich initially majored in art at St. Olaf College but soon realized the classroom wasn’t her scene. Not only that, but she felt too close to home and wanted to move “as far away as possible.” By that, she didn’t mean across the state or even across the country, but to New Zealand.
With her parents, Tim and Jill Mahr, both working in the St. Olaf music department, Mahr-Senich was nervous to share her plans to drop out of school and move abroad. But to her relief, they couldn’t have been more supportive.
For six months, Mahr-Senich worked as an au pair for a family who also invited her to assist with their successful photography business. During this period, Mahr-Senich said she learned nearly everything she knows about shooting weddings. It was in New Zealand where Mahr-Senich realized she truly wanted to continue her own photography.
Back in the U.S., Mahr-Senich said shooting weddings grew on her. She also enjoys fashion shoots and works with agencies in the Twin Cities to find work in that area. But in Minnesota, she said the demand for fashion photography isn’t high enough to do full time. Still, if she notices someone on the street she’d like to photograph, Mahr-Senich hands them her card and offers to do a fashion shoot. About a handful of people have responded, she said.
“It’s especially fun when people don’t recognize their beauty,” she said.
Since moving to the Twin Cities, Mahr-Senich also met her husband, Michael Senich, through her photography. Her former roommate introduced them, since Mahr-Senich worked as a photographer and Senich did modeling work.
Mahr-Senich built her photography platform without advertisements. Instead, she estimates 90% of her clients found her on Instagram or another social media outlet while about 10% hear about her by word of mouth.
"In the world today, if you know how to work in social media, you can make it in a month," Mahr-Senich said.
While she feels fortunate to live and work in the age of social media, having cracked the code that pushed her to succeed, she said it scares her to think these platforms may not exist someday.
But losing clients in today’s internet age shouldn’t be a problem for Mahr-Senich, who maintains an Instagram page of over 10,000 followers.
As for owning her own photography business, Mahr-Senich admitted, "It's the hardest thing ever." She said she's learned from mistakes as well as the processes that come with owning a business. One of the best parts of being a photographer, she said, is the connections she's established with clients, some who have become more like friends.
In terms of the photography process itself, Mahr-Senich said, "The satisfaction of a good shoot where it didn’t go as planned is the best feeling in the world."