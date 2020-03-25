The coronavirus continues to make unprecedented impact on the local community, as it seemingly does everywhere else in the world.
Local residents and organizations continue to compare its affect to that of the 1998 tornado that ripped through St. Peter, destroying all kinds of buildings in its path. Striking, though, is that even then the streets weren’t so desolate and the community so quiet.
“… during that time (spring 1998), the community could come together in person and literally pick glass up out of the grass,” said Gustavus Adolphus College Provost Brenda Kelly, as she spoke about the college moving to an online format and sending students home this spring.
Gustavus isn’t the only education provider keeping students off school grounds. Adhering to an executive order from the state, St. Peter Public Schools, along with other local school districts, is preparing for distance learning. The executive order from Gov. Tim Walz closed schools through Friday, March 27, but that was expected to be extended, with classes turning to online formats. In most districts, younger students will likely be provided packets of work to do at home.
It’s a similar story for restaurants, bars, hair salons and other non-essential small businesses, as they were asked to close their doors to the public through March 27, but again, the closures will likely extend. Restaurants and bars are doing their best to offer alternative options, like curbside pickup and delivery, while a few shops are also offering online orders with pickup.
Grocery stores, meanwhile, are, in some cases, overwhelmed with demand. Local stores, including St. Peter Food Co-op and Family Fresh, report difficulties keeping up with pandemic-related supplies, including toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, continue to rise across Minnesota. In its latest report, the Minnesota Department of Health said 287 persons have tested positive for the disease, while 35 have been hospitalized and one has died. The MDH reports 122 patients no longer need isolation, indicating they’ve made full recoveries. But still, only 6,365 tests have been conducted in the state, and health leaders believe there are many unconfirmed cases, with test supplies in high demand.
Nicollet County has three reported cases, including the most recent one, a 26-year-old who got the virus from someone else with a confirmed case. It’s not considered community spread, because the person got it from someone who already was confirmed to have the disease, but it is the first confirmed case not directly linked to travel.