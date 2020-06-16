Two county highways have been closed for construction.
County Highway 9 from County Highway 34 to County Highway 8 in Clinton Falls and Merton Townships has been closed for construction. A detour is posted using County Road 177 and County Highways 12 and 8.
County Highway 34 from County Highway 8 to County Highway 9 in the City of Owatonna and Clinton Falls Township has been closed for construction. A detour is posted using County Highway 34 (26th Street), County Highway 1, and County Highway 9.
This work is part of a two-year project to rehabilitate the roadways. Last year, crews replaced culverts. This year, crews will mill and pulverize the existing pavement and place a new bituminous surface on the highways. Work is expected to be completed by fall.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction .