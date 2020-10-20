The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Adult Night Out: Campfire Nature Trivia• 6:30-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Participate individually or as a team limited to 5 people. Held in the amphitheater, dress for the weather. Bring a flashlight and camp chair. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person.
K-W Marching Band Show: Can’t Mask the Music• 2:15 p.m., K-W Football Field. Features 7-12 band and Color Guard band. Event will be live-streamed.
Goodhue County 2020 Community Flu Clinics• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon City Fire Hall, 620 Centennial Drive. Pre-registration is not required but strongly encouraged. For more information and the registration form go to co.goodhue.mn.us. Call 651-385-3200 with any questions.
Friday, Oct. 23
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Monday, Oct. 26
Science Day: Nature Notes on Fall Phenology• 10-11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Learn how to document the changes you see in nature, especially in transitional seasons of fall and spring. Open to sixth through eighth graders. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
Science Day: Creatures of the Night• 11 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Discover what adaptations they have to help them navigate at night. For sixth through eighth graders. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
Adult Book Group 1• 1:30 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets last Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.