The Owatonna ninth-grade football team defeated New Prague 28-22 Monday.
Jacob Ginskey found Caleb Hullopeter for a 67-yard touchdown to open the scoring and the duo connected on the ensuing two-point conversion. Ginskey found Hullopeter later in the game for a 36-yard touchdown.
Owen Beyer scored from a yard out before halftime to cut the New Prague lead to 16-14.
Torrin Smith added a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half and Brenna Sletten scampered in for the two-point conversion.
Hullopeter also intercepted two passes in the game and Beyer also picked off a pass.
The Huskies will face Mankato West at 11 a.m. Saturday in Mankato.