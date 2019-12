American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 members met on Dec. 19 to package and deliver Christmas bags for 73 veterans in 13 local senior living homes. Those who assisted were Winnie Hughes, Betty McDonald, Jeanette Hammond, Irene Eiler, Mary Viskocil, Bev Gandy, Kandie Mensing, Paulette Jameson, Jeannie Michels and Karen Rasmussen. Not pictured is Laura Truman. (Photo courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43)