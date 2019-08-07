To the editor:
Once again a potential for a school bond is upon us. I attended the last work study session on August 1st. During this meeting Jeff Elsted presented a budget estimate from Krause-Anderson contracting services. This budget was provided as a substitute for a second opinion, as suggested by COPE, on the high school.
I have learned that our second opinion was provided by an organization that never visited the school (although K-A was familiar with the Owatonna High School) but reviewed the plans of the current high school and consulted with Wold to determine the needs of a refurbishment of the old, or construction of the new. When you seek a comparative evaluation, you chose a similar organization, such as another architectural firm who makes an unbiased evaluation. The estimation we received was a validation of Wolds estimate, not a competitive comparison.
The school district spent over $50 thousand on the last bond referendum. When we repeat this venture in November, the district will have spent over $100 thousand dollars for a regurgitation of the same issue we have been discussing for the past 20 years.
Mr. Elsted spent a lot of time attempting to determine what the community wanted. Seems his efforts have been mostly wasted, as the only thing that has come out of this work is a smaller school. This tells me that the planning for the most recent bond was excessive to our needs, in addition to more than what we could afford.
The school board also estimates that a payback of 25 years will cost this community an extra $30 million, over a 20 year bond. This longer period is intended to make the bond more palatable by lowering our tax increase by about $40 a year.
This debt comes on top of a recent 7% city tax increase and an upcoming operating bond referendum in Nov 2020 where the school district plans to increase the amount of money it asks for. My question: How much is enough before we break the bank? I hope you will join me and contact your school board representative to tell them to quit rushing the process, but rather gather all the pertinent facts and get a competitive comparison before we strap our next generation with such long term debt.
Dale Fairbanks
Owatonna