In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler waits to take batting practice before Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York. Twins right fielder Max Kepler didn't get to watch a lot of major league baseball growing up in Germany. The games he did did see included many Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees matchups, which caused him to become a big fan of Derek Jeter. â€œI loved watching Jeter, even though I'm a lefty and the complete opposite of what he was," Kepler said Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, before Minnesota's second full-squad workout. "He was the guy I really looked up to." (AP)