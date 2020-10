Owatonna’s Tanner Hall (27) leans forward for extra yards during a Big Southeast District football game against Rochester John Marshall last season. Hall led the Huskies with more than 1,100 rushing yards in 2019 and is one of four returning starters from last season’s OHS offense that also rolls back all-district players Brayden Truelson at quarterback and Payton Beyer at receiver as well as Nate Smith on the line. (SouthernMinn.com/File)