Thursday, Nov. 14
How To Beat The Winter Blues-- 6-7 p.m., Humfeld Chiropractic & Nutrition Center, 119 Central Ave. , Faribault. Discuss ways to help boost your mood and beat the winter blues while improving your mental and physical health. Lisa Humfeld-Wilson, info@humfeldchiropractic.com, 507-333-5388. http://www.humfeldchiropractic.com.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Adult Book Group 2-- 4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets the second Thursday of each month.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Nov. 15
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Sunday School and Youth Forum-- 9:15 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Praise & Worship Service-- 10:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Financial Peace University-- 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Nov. 18
SEMCAC Senior Dining-- 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Men's Bible Study-- 6:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Mental Health Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Lunch and Learn: What's in a Spice Cake?-- 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Catered meal and nature presentation. What are the botanical and geographic origins of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla, sugar, etc.? How are the plant parts harvested and processed? How do some of these ingredients relate to historical events? Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$12, $10 members. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-sixth grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Confirmation Class-- 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.